BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proposed that every mosque establish a dedicated youth committee to give young people the space to plan and implement community and religious programmes.

He said active youth participation is crucial to ensure mosques continue to function as centres for ummah development and remain vibrant institutions.

“Young people should have a special committee under mosque management so they can organise classes and activities according to their needs, as long as they comply with the rules,” he said when officiating the opening of Masjid Kubang Ulu here today.

Anwar said some mosques have already set a positive example, citing one in Cherok Tok Kun that has formed a youth committee to drive mosque-based activities for young people.

He stressed that mosques should not serve solely as places of worship, but also as centres for unity, intellectual enlightenment, faith strengthening and character building.

The prime minister also reminded that the construction of new mosques, including Masjid Kubang Ulu, must be accompanied by sustained efforts to enliven them through meaningful programmes and activities that benefit the local community.

Mosques must serve as the heart of Muslim strength, strengthening religious understanding, improving character and shaping young generations grounded in strong faith and values, he added. — Bernama