SHAH ALAM, Jan 23 — Phase four of the temporary rental assistance, which is from January to March 2026, will be extended to 67 household heads (KIR) affected by the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire in Subang Jaya.

State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah said the extension was approved at the Selangor State Executive Council Meeting No. 3/2026 on January 21, following the latest assessments and site visits conducted by the Petaling District and Land Office.

He said that out of the 123 KIRs who received the assistance during phase three, 67 were recommended for extension, while assistance for 56 households was discontinued based on the latest assessments and compliance with the stipulated eligibility criteria.

“There are still victims who have yet to return to their respective homes due to safety factors, the construction status of their houses, as well as land ownership documentation issues.

“As such, for phase four, the rental assistance involves 67 KIRs, comprising 65 whose homes are still undergoing repair works, and two KIRs whose homes have yet to be built due to land ownership documentation issues,” he said in a statement today.

Borhan said the state government remains committed to ensuring that the welfare of the victims continues to be addressed in a targeted and prudent manner, guided by on-the-ground assessments, until their homes are fully restored and deemed safe.

“The state government has also decided that rental assistance will not be continued for victims whose homes have been completed and are safe for occupancy, including cases involving owners who refuse to allow repair works to be carried out,” he said.

The gas pipeline blaze on April 1 last year resulted in 81 homes completely destroyed with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, 81 partially damaged, 57 affected but not burnt, while 218 were not affected, including those in Kampung Tengah, Puchong. — Bernama