KUCHING, Jan 23 — The investigation into the murder case of a married couple in Sri Aman has largely been completed, said Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohamad Zainal Abdullah.

He revealed that the forensics examination of the weapon used only involved the DNA of both deceased, with no foreign DNA detected.

“There were no signs of forced entry at the scene and no valuables were reported missing,” he told reporters after the general assembly at the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters here.

Mohamad Zainal said the husband, who was a headmaster in Lubok Antu, had been experiencing depression in recent times.

However, he said the case has yet to be classified as No Further Action (NFA) as investigations are still ongoing, pending forensics analysis of the mobile phones belonging to both deceased. — The Borneo Post

MORE TO COME