KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The second phase of the civil service salary increase under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) today is not merely about figures; instead, it represents a recognition of the dedication and commitment shown by civil servants in driving Malaysia’s development.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the implementation of this new salary hike is the highest in 12 years and the largest in the history of the country’s public service.

“May this recognition serve as an incentive to continue serving with integrity, dedication, and national spirit. Together, let us drive Malaysia to its next level of excellence,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The phase two salary adjustment is a continuation of the pay hike under the SSPA announced in 2024, involving a total rate of 15 percent for the Implementer Group and the Management and Professional (P&P) Group, and seven percent for the Top Management Group (KPT).

Under Phase Two, the P&P Group receives an additional seven percent increase, while the KPT receives a three percent adjustment. — Bernama