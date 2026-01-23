KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 — Qualified Sabahans must secure more high-ranking positions within the federal civil service, including roles based in Putrajaya, said the chief minister.

Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said Sabahans must be more open and prepared to accept placements outside the state, including in Peninsular Malaysia, to ensure more balanced representation in the federal administration.

“Qualified Sabahans should move past the stigma of being reluctant to serve outside their home state. Many vacancies in the federal civil service offered by the Public Service Commission (SPA) were applied for by Sabahans.

“When offered positions, including high-ranking roles, even if the placement is in the Peninsula, they should accept them. This will allow more Sabahans to serve and contribute within federal departments,” he said when receiving a courtesy call from SPA Malaysia chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Jailani Muhamed Yunus here on Thursday.

According to Hajiji, greater involvement of Sabahans in the federal civil service would not only provide career advancement opportunities but also strengthen the overall participation and understanding of Sabahans within the national administrative system.

Ahmad Jailani said more Sabahans have applied for the federal civil service compared to previous years.

He said on average, approximately 2,000 Sabahans are appointed to the federal civil service annually, primarily to serve within the state.

To facilitate recruitment and interviews, Ahmad Jailani announced that SPA Malaysia will open a new interview centre this year at the Keningau Urban Transformation Centre (UTC).

“Currently, SPA interview centres in Sabah are located in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, and Tawau,” he said.

He also briefed the chief minister on SPA’s outreach programmes in Sabah, including its involvement in the Madani Village Adoption programme, as well as the ongoing close cooperation between SPA Malaysia and SPA Sabah. — The Borneo Post