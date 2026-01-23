JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 23 — The Pahang state government has set aside RM9 million to provide a one-off RM400 aid to some 20,000 eligible Pahang students at selected higher education institutions nationwide this year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the allocation represents an increase of RM1 million compared with last year.

He added that the state government remains committed to supporting the welfare and future of Pahang students through the Pahang Makmur Initiative (IM) 2026 Student Cluster.

“This aid has been gradually enhanced since 2022, starting from RM200, increased to RM300 in 2023, and RM400 since 2025. It will be maintained this year as a continued commitment of the state government,” he said during the launch cermony at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here today.

Also presentt were Deputy Minister of Economy Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah and UTM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim.

Wan Rosdy said the state government, through Yayasan Pahang, also provides other educational support, including a one-off study grant of RM700 for pre-university students and RM1,200 for postgraduate students.

Educational loans and scholarships under the Menteri Besar Scholarship Scheme (BKMB) and the Excellent Student Scheme (SPC) are also available.

“Education is a strategic investment for the state. We will continue to ensure that no Pahang-born student is left behind due to financial constraints,” he said.

He added that the state government will continue to prioritise student welfare to develop knowledgeable, competitive, and morally upright generations, contributing to a more prosperous and harmonious Pahang.

Students were also urged to be mature, discerning, and able to separate facts from sentiment, avoiding perceptions that could undermine state stability and harmony.

At a press conference, Wan Rosdy said the state government plans to increase the Pahang IM Student Cluster allocation next year to further ease the financial burden of students from diverse backgrounds.

“The additional allocation next year will definitely be more than RM400, depending on the state’s financial capacity,” he said.

Earlier, 534 Pahang-born students attended the launch and received the aid.

They were students from UTM, Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), and the Pahang Students’ Council (MAMPAN). — Bernama