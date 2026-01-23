KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A man died and another was seriously injured after their four-wheel-drive vehicle plunged into an open sewer construction pit along Jalan Pantai, on the approach to Lahad Datu town early this morning, according to a report by The Star.

The incident occurred when the driver, 34-year-old Wilyamil Ahajul, is believed to have lost control before hitting a road divider and falling into the seven-metre-deep jacking pit.

The project was understood to be under a government department, with barriers placed around the opening but no solid cover installed.

His passenger, Muhammad Almadi Hassan, died at the scene after being trapped in his seat, which had become submerged in water. Wilyamil sustained a broken arm.

Lahad Datu Fire Station chief Sumsoa Rashid said firefighters were alerted at about 7.04am and reached the site roughly four minutes later.

“The vehicle had landed on its side in the seven-metre-deep jacking pit,” he said, adding that both victims were lifted out using a rope and stretcher system.

He said operations commander Mohd Noor Asri reported that one of the men was pronounced dead by health officials at the scene, while the survivor was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Muhammad’s body was handed to the police for further action.

Barriers were placed around the site after the rescue to prevent further incidents. The operation concluded at about 9.07am.