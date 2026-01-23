PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has identified 10 active deviant teachings in the country, said its director-general, Datuk Sirajuddin Suhaimee.

He said the sects were not confined to any state, moving freely to areas deemed safe for recruiting followers.

“Some even operate overseas… These deviant teachings were once easy to spot, but now they come in the form of modules or motivational programmes,” he said at a special media briefing here today.

Sirajuddin said a key challenge in tackling deviant teachings is that followers often practise in secret, making legal action difficult.

He said Jakim is focusing on education and prevention to help the public spot deviations from true Islamic teachings.

“It’s not just about the group’s name, but their practices and beliefs need to be highlighted so people understand and don’t get involved,” he said, adding that strict enforcement alone is insufficient, and a more harmonious, educational approach works better in the long run.

“When people realise a practice is wrong, they tend to avoid it. We’re not just banning it, we also offer guidance and alternatives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sirajuddin said Jakim is working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to monitor deviant beliefs online.

“Not all information online is accurate. People should be careful and turn to authorities like Jakim or their state religious departments,” he said, adding that a coordinated effort by government, state religious authorities, and the public is key to curbing deviant beliefs and protecting Islamic faith. — Bernama