KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Former Chief of Defence Forces Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, 59, will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court today with four counts, including abuse of power and breach of trust.

Court records show the case will be mentioned before Judge Rosli Ahmad at 9am.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said Mohd Nizam faces two charges under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 over alleged abuse of power and matters involving the Armed Forces Welfare Fund (TKAT).

He also faces one count of breach of trust under Section 409, and one under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

Last Thursday, MACC detained 23 individuals, including two high-ranking officers and four senior Armed Forces personnel, to assist in investigations into corruption and abuse of power linked to procurement and public funds, including allegations of accepting bribes from companies associated with TKAT and the Defence Ministry. — Bernama