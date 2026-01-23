KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A total of 222 complaints regarding medical and health insurance/takaful (MHIT) products from the public were received by Bank Negara Malaysia Laman Informasi Nasihat dan Khidmat (BNMLINK) throughout 2025, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The MOF said that of the total number of complaints recorded, 96 per cent, or 213 complaints, were resolved by insurers and takaful operators (ITOs).

“The government, together with the medical industry, hospitals, ITOs and BNM, has reactivated the Health Complaints Mechanism Committee, which acts as a platform to address operational and business practice issues,” said the ministry in a written reply published on the Parliament website yesterday.

BNMLINK is Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) one-stop contact centre, which aims to provide financial information resources and resolution channels for consumers to lodge complaints against financial service providers.

The MOF was replying to a question from Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) about the government’s efforts to resolve the dispute between private hospitals and insurance operators over treatment payments, in which private hospitals complained that ITOs interfered in treatment matters to reduce costs, thereby affecting the treatment needed by patients.

Meanwhile, the MOF said the ITOs and third-party administrators do not have the authority to determine patient care, which remains the exclusive responsibility of doctors.

“If the recommended treatment is not covered under the insurance policy, payment can be settled directly by the patient, just like policies with deductibles, paid by the patient themselves,” said the ministry. — Bernama