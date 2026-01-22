KUCHING, Jan 22 — A proposed Digital Inclusion Platform aimed at enhancing accessibility, empowerment and socioeconomic participation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Sarawak has been put forward as a potential game changer in advancing inclusive development through digital innovation.

The proposal was presented by a delegation led by Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus deputy pro vice-chancellor (Research) Prof Ida Fatimawati Adi Badiozaman and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) chief digital officer Prof Wan Hashim Wan Ibrahim during a courtesy call on Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah at her office in Baitulmakmur Building II here.

It also includes a comprehensive assessment framework to measure the platform’s socioeconomic impact on the PWD community.

Designed to leverage digital technologies and data-driven approaches, the initiative seeks to support more inclusive policymaking and programme implementation by ensuring the lived experiences, needs and perspectives of PWDs are meaningfully integrated into development planning.

Fatimah, in welcoming the proposal, emphasised the importance of close collaboration between government, academic institutions and industry partners to ensure digital inclusion efforts translate into tangible improvements in the quality of life of PWDs.

The engagement reflected a shared commitment by all parties to strengthen partnerships and explore innovative solutions that contribute to sustainable and equitable development. — The Borneo Post