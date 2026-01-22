KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have identified two individuals believed to be involved in the forgery of documents involving seven Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) heritage players submitted to the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said efforts to track down the two suspects are currently underway to assist in the investigation.

He said that so far, the police have received 45 reports regarding the issue, including one lodged by FAM.

“A total of 43 witnesses, comprising representatives from FAM, the National Registration Department (JPN) and members of the public, have had their statements recorded to complete the investigation into this case,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Rusdi, initial investigations found that the process of obtaining citizenship through naturalisation for the seven Harimau Malaya heritage players was carried out in accordance with proper procedures and in compliance with existing laws.

He said that the investigation is now focused on elements of fraud and document forgery during the registration process of the players for submission to the world football governing body, Fifa.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of not less than one year and not more than 10 years, with whipping and a possible fine, upon conviction,” he said.

In the meantime, Rusdi advised the public not to make any speculation that could interfere with the investigation.

He also assured that the PDRM is committed to ensuring transparency and integrity in the investigation to guarantee justice without protecting any party. — Bernama