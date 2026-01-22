KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Malaysian Parliament will organise the first All-Malaysia PAC Conference, beginning today until January 24 here.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the conference aimed, among others, to enhance the image of the PAC as a check and balance body on executive functions at both the Federal and state levels.

The Masjid Tanah MP said the conference also sought to understand the implementation methods of the PAC system in state legislative assemblies nationwide, in addition to providing benchmarks for more standardised PAC proceedings and meetings at both parliamentary and state levels.

“This conference also focuses on strengthening governance in the conduct of PAC proceedings, meetings and reporting through the sharing of new ideas, while also understanding future challenges in order to determine strategies for the implementation of the PAC,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul is scheduled to officiate the conference on Friday.

According to the statement, the conference will bring together all members of the Parliamentary and state government PACs, involving the participation of about 140 people, including ex-officio members of the Malaysian Parliament, state government officers, as well as the respective state assembly secretaries.

Among the main components of the conference are discussions on the challenges and direction of state PACs, a dialogue session themed on strengthening public accountability with panels of experts in auditing, governance and the prevention of financial crime, as well as a summary and closing session covering conference resolutions and the designation of the host for the 2028 All-Malaysia PAC.

The PAC expects the conference to produce practical resolutions and recommendations, align financial oversight approaches between the Federal Government and the states, and strengthen the effectiveness of the PAC’s role at all levels of administration. — Bernama