KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — A recalled witness, who was formerly dormitory chief warden at the late Zara Qairina Mahathir’s school, revealed new evidence at the Coroner’s Court here, namely a piece of paper with something written about Zara found prior to the incident.

Azhari Abd Sagap surprised everyone in the courtroom when he testified before coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan regarding items he surrendered to the police.

Counsel Shahlan Jufri asked for confirmation that Azhari had given to police several items, including written statements of students, Zara’s alleged diary, room plan, and a piece of paper found by a student.

“Yes, I also gave police a piece of paper which was surrendered to me by Student D, found at the corridor fence during a gotong-royong at the school,” said Azhari when asked to explain.

He testified that the piece of paper contained the words, ‘Zara Qai A35 sok badar terpaling mahu jaga Form 1 solat, tahu la mahu jadi badar, bodoh, lepas itu alasan kak Dayang suruh’ (Zara Qai A35 thinks she’s a prefect to look after Form One performing prayers, stupid, after that giving excuse she was ordered by kak Dayang).

Azhari further testified that he gave the paper to the police a week after Student D gave it to him.

Following the revelation of new evidence, coroner Amir Shah put off the inquest until tomorrow, saying he hoped “this will be the last surprise” for parties in the inquest.

"I want it to be printed out. Make sure no more surprises after this," he said.