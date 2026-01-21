MELAKA, Jan 21 — A vice-chancellor of a private university college pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of deceiving the former vice-chancellor of the same college to appoint a lecturer for a fee of RM20,000 to develop an academic programme.

G. Jayakumar, 64, who was a senior lecturer at the time, is accused of deceiving the vice-chancellor of Manipal University College Malaysia at the time by appointing a lecturer from another private university as the chief consultant of the Curriculum and Academic Development Programme to develop the university’s Occupational Therapy Programme module, even though the accused knew that the appointment conflicted with his service contract and university regulations.

The act was allegedly committed at the university here on May 3, 2021 under Section 417 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum imprisonment of five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sharina Farhana Nor Sa’ari proposed bail of RM20,000 with one surety and additional conditions that the accused must report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Melaka once a month.

Lawyer Azrul Zulkifli Stork, who represented the accused, did not object to the prosecution’s conditions.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan allowed the accused to be bailed at RM20,000 with one surety and additional conditions and set March 9 for mention of the case. — Bernama