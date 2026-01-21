KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — A senior Malaysian Armed Forces officer, vice admiral Datuk Sabri Zali, has filed a defamation lawsuit against political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, known as Chegubard.

The suit, filed today at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, stems from the defendant’s failure to respond to a letter of demand to retract the allegedly defamatory statements.

“Vice admiral Datuk Sabri has never been charged, convicted, or found guilty of any corruption, abuse of power, or misconduct as alleged by the defendant.

“These baseless accusations are capable of misleading public perception of his service as a senior military officer,” Sabri’s lawyer, Muhamad Firdaus Jumaludin, told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex.

The statement of claim alleges that, from July 2024 to December 2025, the defendant repeatedly published material on social media accusing the plaintiff of corruption, abuse of power, and a lack of integrity, thereby portraying him as unfit for high office in the Armed Forces.

Sabri, who is also the president of the National Defence Education Centre, asserts that all accusations are false, baseless, and defamatory, made without any court judgment, prosecution, or official confirmation from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission or any other authority.

He said the defendant has acknowledged that the allegations are based on documents obtained from an unknown source, without any proper verification process.

He further claims the defendant openly admitted an intent to sabotage his appointment as Navy Chief, proving the publications were made with malice and not in the public interest.

Consequently, he is seeking a declaration that the statements are defamatory, an injunction to prevent further publication, and appropriate damages for the injury to his reputation, dignity, and professional standing. — Bernama