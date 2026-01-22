KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Datuk Fahmi Fadzil told Parliament today executives from X assured it would act on complaints over lewd photos and videos generated by its built-in artificial intelligence Grok, amid concerns about the harm it poses to children and other vulnerable groups.

The assurance came following a meeting held with X representatives yesterday, where they pledged what the communication minister described as “preventive measures” that would prevent Grok from creating obscene or indecent content.

“From the meeting, X representatives confirmed that necessary preventive measures have been taken, whereby at the moment, the Grok application cannot be abused to generate anything lewd, indecent and sexual,” Fahmi said during Question Time.

