KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Pro-Net has announced the availability of the 2026 Proton e.MAS 7. Locally assembled in Proton’s EV plant at Tanjung Malim, this particular version offers additional features over the original fully-imported (CBU) unit and, more importantly, a slightly lower price tag.

The order books for the 2026 Proton e.MAS 7 is already open, although the roll-out date is yet to be confirmed. In general, any customers who booked an e.MAS 7 from today onwards will receive the new 2026 locally assembled unit, which we believe is done through the Semi Knocked-Down (SKD) concept.

Of course, customers can still request the original CBU unit if they somehow still want it. However, its availability depends on the stocks at each showroom.

Locally assembled Proton e.MAS 7 units roll off the production line at the Tanjung Malim EV plant. — SoyaCincau pic

2026 Proton e.MAS 7 SKD pricing vs 2025 Proton e.MAS 7 CBU

Here’s the official on-the-road pricing for the locally assembled e.MAS 7, not inclusive of insurance:

2026 Proton e.MAS 7 Premium SKD: RM119,800

2026 Proton e.MAS 7 Prime SKD: RM103,800

However, the pricing above does not include the RM4,000 launch rebate. This is what it looks like with the rebate:

2026 Proton e.MAS 7 Premium SKD with launch rebate: RM115,800

2026 Proton e.MAS 7 Prime SKD with launch rebate: RM99,800

The 2026 Proton e.MAS 7 SKD models on display, including the Premium and Prime variants. — SoyaCincau pic

As a comparison, here’s the original pricing of the e.MAS 7 CBU version when it was launched in December 2024:

2025 Proton e.MAS 7 Premium CBU: RM123,800

2025 Proton e.MAS 7 Prime CBU: RM109,800

At that time, Pro-Net also offered the EV with an RM4,000 launch rebate for the first 3,000 customers:

2025 Proton e.MAS 7 Premium CBU: RM119,800

2025 Proton e.MAS 7 Prime CBU: RM105,800

All in all, you are looking at a difference of RM4,000 between e.MAS 7 Premium SKD and its CBU counterpart. For the e.MAS 7 Prime SKD, the difference is much higher at RM6,000.

The 2026 Proton e.MAS 7 interior features a minimalist layout with dual widescreen displays and a new steering wheel design. — SoyaCincau pic

2026 Proton e.MAS 7 SKD launch package

Similar to the original CBU version, Pro-Net has also announced a launch package for the 2026 e.MAS 7 SKD. Now called the e.MAS 7 Power Pack+, the contents are almost identical to the original Power Pack:

Complimentary 7kW home charger worth RM1,500

Complimentary V2L adaptor worth RM500

Five-year unlimited in-car internet data worth RM1,800

Tonneau cover

Trade-in rebate worth RM5,000

Six-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty + eight-year / 160,000km warranty of high voltage battery, driving motor, and driving motor controller

Pro-Net said that the RM4,000 Welcome Benefit rebate and the e.MAS 7 Power Pack+ are available for a limited time.

A presentation slide at the Proton Tech Showcase highlights the company’s platform-led product strategy and the e.MAS 7 SKD’s role in the 2025–2026 launch pipeline. — SoyaCincau

2026 Proton e.MAS 7 SKD vs 2025 Proton e.MAS 7 CBU: What’s new?

On the e.MAS 7 Prime, it receives only one new feature, which is a powered tailgate. For the e.MAS 7 Premium, there are now three additional Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features:

Evasive Manoeuvre Assist (EMA): Helps the driver steer around obstacles during emergency situations, reducing collision risk.

Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA): Warns the driver of vehicles approaching from the sides at intersections, improving visibility and reaction time.

Active Lane Change Assist (ALCA): Supports safe lane changes by monitoring blind spots and automatically adjusting steering if necessary.

The rest of the e.MAS 7 SKD, including its exterior, interior, colourways, performance, and range, remained the same as per the CBU version.

Rear view of the Proton e.MAS 7 SKD models progressing through final inspection at the Tanjung Malim plant. — SoyaCincau pic

What is semi-knocked down?

If you are still here until this section of the article, you most probably are wondering what the term SKD means.

In general, an SKD car comes into Malaysia in multiple large sections like body, doors, seats, interior parts, powertrains, and wheels before being assembled together. A Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) car is more complex to assemble as it involves individual parts, including the body panels themselves, which are stamped, welded, treated, and painted on location at the Malaysian assembly plant.

If you go through the press release for the 2026 Proton e.MAS 7 on Proton e.MAS official website, you would notice the word “locally produced” in it as well as the “locally assembled” in the main marketing image. Truth be told, Pro-Net did not explicitly specify whether the 2026 e.MAS 7 is being locally assembled through an SKD or CKD operation.

We actually assumed it was a CKD car until we noticed the file name of the press release’s main image: eMAS-7-SKD-KV-R2-06. This is also not the first time we noticed the SKD term attached to e.MAS 7.

The Proton e.MAS 7 undergoing road testing ahead of its locally assembled 2026 rollout. — SoyaCincau pic

Back in December, the name e.MAS 7 SKD appeared on the presentation slide at Proton Tech Showcase. This particular slide was part of the presentation on the Proton Advanced Modular Architecture (AMA) platform:

When we reached out to Pro-Net, the company was not able to provide more information at this juncture and stated that today’s announcement is focusing on the new pricing. That being said, it has been previously established that all GMA-based Proton e.MAS models will eventually be CKD in Malaysia, including e.MAS 5 (GMA02) and e.MAS 7 PHEV (GMA03).

While some reports claimed that SKD had been abolished in 2019, it appears that the concept is still around – at least, for the EV industry. According to several reports, TQ Wuling Bingo and Leapmotor C10 were among the EVs that are being locally assembled through the SKD concept.

In the end, CKD or SKD – is it important for customers to know? Most probably not, as long as the product pricing matches their wallets and Proton can ensure the quality of the EVs that are being assembled at its Tanjung Malim plant remains tip-top. — SoyaCincau