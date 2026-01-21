PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will charge former army chief, General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and former Armed Forces chief Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaafar in court this week.

In a statement this evening, MACC said that it had obtained consent from the Attorney General to charge three individuals — two senior Malaysian Armed Forces officers and a civilian — following investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering.

Those involved include Muhammad Hafizuddeain and his wife, Salwani Anuar, who will face four charges under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) at the Kuala Lumpur Special Corruption Court tomorrow.

MACC said Muhammad Hafizuddeain will also be charged with two additional counts at the Shah Alam Special Corruption Court on January 23, while Salwani will face charges under the same Act and section at the Jertih Sessions Court in Terengganu on January 26.

Meanwhile, MACC said Mohd Nizam will be charged on Friday, facing two counts under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 over alleged abuse of power linked to investigations involving the Armed Forces Welfare Fund.

He will also be charged with one count under Section 409 and one count under Section 165 of the Penal Code, MACC said.

The commission said investigations involving two other senior Armed Forces officers were nearing completion, with investigation papers expected to be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor soon.

MACC said it remained committed to tackling corruption and abuse of power firmly and transparently, in accordance with the rule of law.