KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Former Army chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan was today charged with four counts of money laundering involving more than RM2.1 million.

Dressed in a dark blue shirt and a black hooded sweatshirt, Hafizuddeain confirmed he understood the charges and claimed trial to all four under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

The offence carries a maximum 15-year jail term and a fine of RM5 million, or at least five times the value of the alleged proceeds of unlawful activity, whichever is higher.

His wife, Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, is also expected to be charged this morning before a different Sessions Court judge.

