KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — The Pan Borneo Highway and other infrastructure development projects in Sabah have become ‘a tale of waiting’ for Sabahans, said Sipitang MP Datuk Matbali Musah.

Speaking during the debate on the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday, Matbali expressed disappointment over the progress of the Pan Borneo Highway project, describing it as ‘seemingly endless’.

“The highway was supposed to be the backbone of the state’s development, but instead it has become a tale of waiting — never completed, repeatedly stalled, diverted here and there, with potholes patched up like old wounds,” he said.

He pointed out that while several road packages have been awarded, many have yet to commence, some have started but remain incomplete, and more worryingly, others have yet to be awarded at all.

In contrast, Matbali cited the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sarawak, which began in the same year and has since been completed, becoming a source of pride for the state.

He also sought a detailed explanation on the latest status of the Sipitang–Beaufort road alignment, involving Work Package (WP) 01 Sindumin–Melalia and WP02 Melalia–Beaufort, noting that the route serves as vital lifeline for the daily lives of the people he represents.

In addition, Matbali asked for clarification on the 2.5-kilometre Jalan Mentulud project, which has been approved but has yet to begin implementation.

He also made an appeal for the immediate upgrading of the 140-kilometre road linking Sipitang to Long Pasia, including the river crossing in Meligan.

“The route crossing the Meligan River is highly critical and must be given urgent priority as it is the only road access for Kampung Long Pasia, Kampung Long Mio and Kampung Iburu residents,” he said, calling on the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, the Ministry of Works, and relevant implementing agencies to turn their attention to the interior of Sipitang.

Touching on frequent flooding, particularly in the Beaufort district, he noted that six major incidents were recorded in the past year, involving thousands of residents who had to be evacuated.

“Flood disaster management must be prioritised, beginning with improvements to internet access at permanent and temporary evacuation centres, as well as better road access for villagers to and from these centres,” he said.

He added that the shortage of vehicles to register victims outside evacuation centres, coupled with a lack of volunteers, has further burdened disaster management efforts, and called for serious attention from the authorities.

Matbali also expressed hope that stable high-speed WiFi facilities could be provided through the upgrading of telecommunications towers to ensure communication is not disrupted during disasters. — The Borneo Post