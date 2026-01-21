KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — National top mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei weathered an early storm before battling past China’s Zhu Yi Jun-Li Qian to secure their passage into the second round of the Indonesia Masters 2026 at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, today.

During the opening round of Super 500 tourney, the third seeds edged a tight opening set 21-19, but the contest swung dramatically when the unseeded Chinese duo fought back to steal the second set 22-20, pushing the match into a decisive showdown.

Refusing to let the match slip away, the world number four Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei raised the tempo in the rubber set and pulled away decisively for a crushing 21-10 win in 56 minutes.

The reigning world champions will next face either Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul-Sapsiree Taerattanachai or Indonesian pair Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah.

Meanwhile, it was a tournament to forget for professional duo Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie, as the seventh seeds suffered a surprise exit after going down 21-18, 18-21, 20-22 to unseeded home pair Adnan Maulana-Indah Cahya Sari Jamil. — Bernama