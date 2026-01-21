PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 — Hundreds of football fans packed Sunway Pyramid here, today to witness the prestigious Fifa World Cup Trophy up close, marking its much-anticipated return to Malaysia after 12 years.

The trophy was unveiled by 2002 World Cup winner and former Brazil international Gilberto Silva, who was joined by national football legend Datuk Santokh Singh and popular local rapper Muhammad Hairi Hamdan, better known as MK, adding star power to the occasion.

The trophy, tightly guarded by a team of security personnel including Fifa representatives, arrived in Malaysia earlier today as part of its global tour covering 75 stops, with a formal ceremony held at the Skypark Regional Aviation Centre in Shah Alam.

The arrival of the trophy which was also Asean by a traditional local dance performance, was welcomed by president of Asean and South Pacific Operating Unit of The Coca-Cola Company, Selman Careaga and Youth and Sports Ministry secretary general Datuk Ts Dr Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu.

This marks the first time the trophy has returned to Malaysia since 2014, when it visited in conjunction with that year’s Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

Silva expressed hope that the Fifa World Cup Trophy’s visit to Malaysia would inspire young local footballers and the Harimau Malaya team to one day feature in the World Cup.

“I hope that stopping here in Malaysia can inspire many young kids, boys and girls, to play football and I hope that one day we can see Malaysia play the World Cup,” the former Arsenal midfielder said during a media meet-and-greet session in conjunction with the trophy’s tour here, today.

The trophy is expected to continue its tour to South Korea and Japan.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup, which will feature 48 teams for the first time, is scheduled to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. — Bernama