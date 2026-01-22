ALOR SETAR, Jan 22 — The Kedah government has declared February 1 as a public holiday in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration.

The decision was agreed upon during a Kedah State Executive Council meeting chaired by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor yesterday.

According to an official state government letter signed by Deputy State Secretary (Management) Datuk Dr Nadzman Mustaffa, the holiday is in accordance with Section 9(1) of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369).

The letter, circulated to the heads of state and federal departments, heads of state and federal statutory bodies, as well as heads of local authority departments in the state, was also shared on Muhammad Sanusi’s Facebook page yesterday. — Bernama