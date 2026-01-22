KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, the wife of former Army chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, was charged today with alleged money laundering involving RM77,000 received through a company she is said to control.

Salwani, who turns 27 later this year, arrived in court dressed entirely in black with a matching tudung, her outfit accented with gold-coloured trimmings.

She pleaded not guilty to four charges under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

If convicted, she faces up to 15 years’ jail and a fine of RM5 million, or not less than five times the value of the illicit proceeds, whichever is higher.

Earlier today, Hafizuddeain was also charged before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi with four counts of money-laundering involving RM2.12 million allegedly derived from unlawful activities.

