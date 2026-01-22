KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) supreme council has appointed a Sabah BN coordinating committee, naming Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup as chairman, Datuk Jafry Ariffin as deputy chairman and Datuk Mohd Hasnol Ayub as secretary.

The council also approved the re-entry of the People's Progressive Party (PPP) as a component party of BN.

This was announced in a statement by BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and shared by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chairman, on his Facebook page last night.

In the same statement, BN expressed appreciation to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for appointing Jafry as a minister and Datuk Seri Dr Anil Sandhu as an assistant minister, and for his support during the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections.

BN said it is intensifying preparations and mobilisation of its party machinery for the two by-elections, focusing on coordination, effective campaign strategies and continued service to the people. — Daily Express