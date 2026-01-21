GEORGE TOWN, Jan 21 — The recent closure of a side lane along Jalan Kenyalang 1 in Bayan Lepas, following the appearance of a sinkhole, is believed to be due to possible leaks in utility pipelines, said infrastructure, transport and digital committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari.

He said contractors are conducting a detailed investigation to identify the source of the leak, which is believed to have caused the sinkhole.

“We need to identify the cause of the leak first before we can proceed with the next steps,” he said at a press conference at the Chief Minister’s office in Komtar today.

On Monday, a sinkhole was detected on the side lane of Jalan Kenyalang 1, Bayan Lepas, raising concerns over road user safety in the area.

Following the incident, the affected lane was closed for six days starting Monday (Jan 19) as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

The road closure will remain in effect until Jan 25 while further investigations and monitoring are carried out by the relevant authorities.

The sinkhole, detected at about 9.30am, is estimated to be about two metres long and wide, with a depth of around 1.7 metres.

So far, the main road has not been affected, and only the side lane has been closed to road users.