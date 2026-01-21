KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The smart lane initiative on national highways has reduced accident rates at key locations, proving its effectiveness in improving road safety and easing congestion.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said a safety analysis shows accident rates fell by up to 22 per cent on the Putra Mahkota-Southville route, and the Rawang-Rawang Interchange route saw a 74 per cent drop.

“Overall, accident rates in smart lane zones are very low and not significant relative to the high volume of traffic,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) on accident statistics and the ministry’s safety monitoring mechanisms, to ensure the scheme does not increase road risks, particularly during festive seasons.

The smart lane temporarily opens the emergency lane to light vehicles during peak times and festive seasons to increase capacity.

Nanta explained that the majority of recorded accidents were not due to road design, but rather caused by negligence, such as speeding in the smart lane, making dangerous lane changes without signaling, and using the emergency lane outside of smart lane operating hours.

For long-term strategy, he said the Ministry of Works is committed to more sustainable infrastructure solutions.

These include phased highway widening and upgrade projects, such as the Senai Utara to Machap stretch of the North-South Expressway and the Juru-Sungai Dua Traffic Dispersal scheme.

“The lane widening project on the KL-Karak Highway will reduce congestion, especially during festive seasons, and the planned Multi-Lane Free Flow toll system will also help reduce congestion at plazas by streamlining payments,” he said.

Nanta said the Malaysian Highway Authority continuously monitors traffic via CCTV from its Traffic Management Centre and works closely with the police and Road Transport Department to prevent misuse of the smart lane. — Bernama