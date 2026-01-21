KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Pos Malaysia today unveiled its first autonomous vehicle (AV), marking a significant step in its digital transformation journey.

The AV, named Zelos, is a level four fully driverless and zero-emission logistics vehicle. It was introduced in collaboration with the Communications Ministry and Autonomous Logistic Solutions Sdn Bhd (ASL).

Pos Malaysia Chairman Tan Sri Syed Faisal Albar said the initiative is part of the company’s transformation, digital innovation, and automation journey.

“Our AV initiative signifies a pivotal milestone in our journey to transform Pos Malaysia into a modern, innovative and sustainable logistics provider.

“Zelos represents more than just technological advancement; it represents a concrete step towards a more sustainable and efficient operation.

“The technology has the potential to reduce fuel consumption, optimise delivery routes and minimise wastage in our daily operations. We are proud to be at the forefront of Malaysia’s digital evolution and to lead the industry into a new era of automation,” he said.

As Malaysia’s first autonomous logistics deployment of its kind, ASL and Pos Malaysia will also undertake a six-month proof of concept at the National Mail Centre in Shah Alam, serving as a critical first step towards on-road adoption.

They are also working closely with the Ministry of Transport and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to ensure alignment with regulatory, safety and national autonomous vehicle frameworks.

Two additional AVs are expected to be deployed by Pos Malaysia following the proof of concept period.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who was also present at the launch ceremony, gave assurances that the introduction of the AV would not result in any layoffs.

“I don’t see this as something that would result in the dismissal of workers. Instead, I have given clear instructions to Pos Malaysia that such an incident must not happen.

“Just like my advice to local media companies that they can’t dismiss their workers just because of the emergence of new technology, such as artificial intelligence in journalism.

“Therefore, the use of technology must be integrated with efforts to retain the workforce, potentially through reskilling and upskilling, so that employees can be utilised for more complex tasks,” Fahmi said.

Fahmi also said that his ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to allocate RM50 million to Pos Malaysia.

He added that to tackle issues of the universal service obligation, the Communications Ministry is looking to introduce the Postal Service Fund (PSF) by the third quarter of this year.

Fahmi said the PSF had already been introduced in the Postal Services Act 2012, but there has been no record of its implementation.

Pos Malaysia currently operates the nation’s largest electric vehicle fleet — comprising more than 1,500 electric motorcycles and vans, with 25 per cent of its entire fleet now fully electric.

The company is aiming to become fully carbon neutral by 2030.