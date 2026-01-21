KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The implementation of smart lanes, the enforcement of the overloaded lorry policy by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), and Malaysia’s status under the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) will be among matters to be discussed at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) will ask the Works Minister about safety monitoring mechanisms, law enforcement, and technology employed that the rollout of smart lanes does not increase road accident risks during the Questions for Oral Answers session.

During the same session, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) will pose questions to the Transport Minister on the impact of the immediate enforcement of the JPJ’s overloaded lorry policy from October 2025 on the supply chain, logistics costs, and the cost of living, as well as why it was enforced without a reasonable transition period.

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) will seek clarification from the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister on Malaysia’s position in the implementation and commitment to the ART, compared with Southeast Asian countries that have yet to sign or ratify the agreement.

Hamzah also wants to know the government’s justification for continuing with the agreement, despite some regional countries having chosen not to do so.

Also included is Mohamad Shafizan Kepli’s (GPS-Batang Lupar) question to the Women, Family and Community Development Minister on the criteria and factors considered by the Social Welfare Department in reassessing eligibility and tightening the provision of monthly welfare assistance to existing recipients.

After the oral question-and-answer session, the Dewan Rakyat session will proceed with the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address by members of Parliament.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to run for 20 days until March 3. — Bernama