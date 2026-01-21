KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21— The police (PDRM) have summoned and recorded the statements of two senior personnel from China Press to assist in an investigation regarding a Facebook post that allegedly contained a mistranslation of a statement by His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia.

According to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar, the daily’s editor-in-chief and a sub-editor attended the recording session at around 1 pm today.

“The case is being investigated by Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT), D5 Division, under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.” said Kumar in a statement today.

Section 505(b) of the Penal Code addresses statements that cause public mischief with the intent to provoke fear or anxiety among the public. If found guilty, the offender may face up to two years in prison, a fine, or both.

Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 covers the improper use of network facilities or services, with penalties of up to RM500,000 in fines, a maximum of two years imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

Kumar further urged the public not to speculate on the case while PDRM continues its investigation, in the interest of upholding the principles of justice in the country. — Bernama