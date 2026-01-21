KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil reiterated that the investigation into former Free Malaysia Today journalist Rex Tan was carried out in accordance with the law.

Fahmi said that if the authorities have received reports or complaints, they reserve the right to investigate the matter.

However, Fahmi also issued a stern warning to the public against inciting hate and going overboard with the matter.

This is due to the fact Tan was subjected to sustained online harassment and doxxing after a video clip circulated on social media.

“I will continue championing the rights and freedom of press to do their duties.

“And I would also like to point out that in Rex Tan’s case, it (the clip) did not come from a news organisation, but was circulated by a member of the public instead,” he said.

Fahmi also pointed out that the added captions on the circulated clip misrepresented the journalist’s actual question, creating a false impression while adding that those who purposely tried to incite hate and discord should also be investigated.

“In this regard, I believe individuals disseminating provocative content must be held accountable and face investigation,” Fahmi said.

Fahmi added that the act of publicly exposing personal information, including details involving family members online, or doxxing, is a serious offence under Section 507 of the Penal Code.

“So do not go overboard with your actions.

“Be reasonable, exercise moderation, and leave the investigation to the authorities,” he said.