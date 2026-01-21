BUTTERWORTH, Jan 21 — The Penang branch of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department has busted a cigarette and liquor smuggling syndicate, involving goods and taxes valued at RM21.88 million, following inspections of three containers, at separate locations across the state, on December 19 last year.

State Customs director Datuk Rohaizad Ali said the operations were carried out by teams from the department’s Enforcement Division, based on intelligence gathered over several weeks, after receiving information on the syndicate’s activities.

“The first container was intercepted at the Sungai Bakap rest and service area (R&R), where an inspection uncovered 73,200 cans of beer-type liquor, estimated to be worth RM631,075.50, including customs duty.

“Meanwhile, inspections of the second and third containers, at a warehouse in the Sungai Jawi area and another location in Perai, led to the discovery of more than 20 million sticks of cigarettes of various brands, estimated to be worth over RM21.24 million, including customs duty,” he said at a press conference at the Perai Customs Enforcement Store, here, today.

Rohaizad added that three local lorry drivers, in their 40s and 50s, were detained to assist in the investigation. All three containers, along with the lorries used, were also seized during the operations.

He said that preliminary investigations found that all three containers arrived at the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) from Singapore, and that the goods were not declared.

“All the cigarettes and liquor are believed to have been intended for the local market, but investigations are still ongoing,” he said.

He added that the cigarettes and liquor were classified as prohibited imports, and further investigations were being carried out to identify those involved, including the possibility of insider involvement.

The cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967, he said. — Bernama