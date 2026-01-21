KOTA BHARU, Jan 21 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) is developing a database to collect records and information on over 60,000 bus and lorry company operators in an effort to strengthen the country’s transportation services.

Its deputy director-general (Operations), Masita Mat Isa, said the system is expected to be launched in the first quarter of next year after the government finalises the allocation procurement.

She said the database is currently in the early stages of obtaining budget approval from the Ministry of Finance and will be launched once the allocation is approved.

This system will record driver information and determine whether the listed bus and lorry drivers are eligible to be drivers or not.

“It simultaneously makes it easier for companies to make referrals if they want to hire drivers and prevents high-risk drivers from driving on the roads,” she told reporters after the ‘Kempen Mutiara Sihat Sejahtera’ programme here today.

Masita said the database will also be linked to other authorities, including the Royal Malaysia Police, the National Anti-Drug Agency and the Road Transport Department.

The media previously reported that the Ministry of Transport would develop a database system involving all public transport drivers, including express and tour bus drivers.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook reportedly said APAD will build the database to make it easier for the authorities to check the previous records of problematic drivers, thus blacklisting them from continuing to operate public vehicles.

Meanwhile, Masita said that based on statistics on licence suspension and revocation actions, a total of 659 punitive actions were recorded in 2025, involving 577 suspensions and 82 revocations, whether against operator licences, vehicle permits, or vehicle licenses for tourism vehicles.

She also said the figure showed an increase compared to 2024, which recorded 441 punitive actions, including 381 suspensions and 60 cancellations.

“Overall, there is a 33 per cent increase in punitive actions in 2025. Although this increase is related to the implementation of special audits on 500 operators, it reflects that the level of safety compliance among some operators is still unsatisfactory and needs to be strengthened,” she added. — Bernama