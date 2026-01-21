SEREMBAN, Jan 21 — The Negeri Sembilan state government is ready to re-table a motion to limit the tenure of the Menteri Besar to two terms, in line with a proposed bill to cap the Prime Minister’s term expected to be tabled in Parliament.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the proposed amendment to Article 38 of the Negeri Sembilan State Constitution 1959, which seeks to limit the Menteri Besar’s term to two terms, had previously been tabled but failed to secure approval due to the lack of a two-thirds majority in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) in early December 2021.

“We can bring the bill back to the next DUN sitting. I have no issue with it. Previously, it was rejected because it did not receive sufficient support from assembly members,” he told reporters after chairing the weekly State Executive Council (Exco) meeting at Wisma Negeri here today.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced plans to table a bill to limit the Prime Minister’s term during his 2026 New Year Address at the Prime Minister’s Department’s monthly assembly in Putrajaya. — Bernama