PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — Malaysia’s higher education system is set to achieve global standards under the Higher Education Blueprint 2026–2035, with clear objectives and practical measures to ensure its relevance and impact, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said.

He said the blueprint aims to move beyond ordinary education, embedding digital literacy and international recognition as core goals, structured around three pillars for the next ten years: humanity-centric, purpose-driven, and nation builders.

“The humanity-centric approach ensures higher education is grounded in human values, including graduate welfare and employment outcomes.

“The purpose-driven pillar emphasises practical solutions for graduates, including salary prospects and premium job opportunities. Meanwhile, the nation builders pillar focuses on preparing students and future generations with the skills, character, and thinking needed for national progress,” he said during his New Year’s address here today.

He then stated that the Academic Bank Credit policy will be implemented this year to help students plan their subjects over multiple years, accumulating credits towards a degree or diploma.

He said this approach allows students to work and study concurrently, reflecting a globally recognised model of higher education.

“Attention will also be given to polytechnic and community college education, which is no longer considered second-tier. Through the unbundling education concept, technical and applied knowledge will be prioritised.

“Several polytechnics will be upgraded to premium status, offering degree programmes including specialised fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI),” he said.

He emphasised that even the most ambitious plans must be translated into practical action, noting that high-level strategies often fail on paper without concrete steps at the operational level. — Bernama