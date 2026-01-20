KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has granted Royal Assent to eight laws that were passed at the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament held from October 6 to December 18 last year.

This was announced by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, before the commencement of the Ministers’ Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The acts that were assented to are the Fisheries (Amendment) Act 2025; Gig Workers Act 2025; Consumer Credit Act 2025; Supply Act 2026; Finance Act 2025; Measures for the Collection, Administration and Enforcement of Tax Act 2025; Private Agencies (Amendment) Act 2025 and the Anti-Bullying Act 2025.

In his proclamation, Johari once again reminded Members of Parliament to strictly adhere to the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders by upholding the principles of courtesy and decency while in the House.

“I hope that all Honourable Members will uphold the principles of courtesy and decency, as pledged earlier, in every action and speech within this august House.

“In addition, His Majesty, in his statement yesterday, reminded members of their roles. Therefore, I once again urge all members to always comply with the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

Johari added that he and the Deputy Speakers would not hesitate to take action against any Member of Parliament who fails to comply with the Standing Orders.

Yesterday, His Majesty, in his Royal Address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament, specifically reminded Members of Parliament of the prohibition against playing on racial, religious and royal (3R) sentiments, including during debates in the Dewan Rakyat.

Earlier, the Dewan Rakyat, for the first time, recited the Rukun Negara before the session began, with the pledge led by Dewan Rakyat Secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Rakyat expressed its condolences to the family of the late Kinabatangan Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who passed away on December 5, 2025.

Johari called on Muslim Members of Parliament to recite the al-Fatihah and non-Muslim Members to observe a moment of silence.

“We pray that Allah SWT will shower His blessings upon the deceased and place him among the righteous and faithful,” he said. — Bernama