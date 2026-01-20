JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 20 — The Human Resources Ministry has allocated RM116.22 million to support Johor’s talent development agenda, with funding focused on training, skills development and strengthening the state’s employment ecosystem.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the allocation is aimed at boosting workforce marketability and ensure the state has a skilled and relevant talent pipeline.

“This includes the RM13.02 million HRD Corp levy for technical training; RM18.8 million industrial training scheme to increase the marketability of local workforce while RM1.4 million through Talent Corp will be for the implementation of the MyMahir programme” he said in a statement on his official Facebook page today.

He said the new funds are on top of other allocations from other agencies prior, such as Socso and HRD Corp.

The allocation breakdown is as follows:

RM13.02 million from the HRD Corp levy for technical training

RM18.8 million for an industrial training scheme to increase workforce marketability

RM1.4 million via Talent Corp for the MyMahir programme

RM2 million from Socso to organise career fairs and strengthen the MyFutureJobs portal

RM61 million in loan financing by PTPK for more than 2,300 TVET students in Johor

Onn Hafiz said the funding aligns with efforts to expand access to skills training in an inclusive and targeted manner, particularly in high-impact sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EV) and semiconductors that support the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Earlier, the menteri besar met Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Ramanan Ramakrishnan and his deputy Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan to coordinate Johor’s talent development agenda.

“This meeting is in line with the surge in investments under the JS-SEZ and the establishment of JTDC as a platform to coordinate the state’s talent needs.

“The main focus is to ensure that Johor has an adequate, skilled and relevant workforce supply.

“Hopefully this close cooperation between the state and federal governments will truly benefit the people of Johor, in not just attracting investment, but opening up more stable, high-income job opportunities and ensuring a more secure future for the people,” he said.