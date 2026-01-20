KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will discuss Malaysia’s economic growth performance in 2025, and the country’s stance as a non-aligned nation.

According to the Order Paper published on the official Parliament website, Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam) is scheduled to ask the Prime Minister to explain the factors contributing to the country’s economic growth performance in 2025, which is expected to exceed the projection of between four and 4.8 per cent, following the preliminary estimate of 5.7 per cent for the fourth quarter of 2025, during Ministers’ Question Time.

Also at the same session, Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) will ask the Prime Minister whether there is a need to amend existing laws, to ensure that Malaysia can continue to maintain its non-aligned stance amid current geopolitical developments.

Meanwhile, during the oral question-and-answer session, Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) will ask the Digital Minister to explain how the proposed artificial intelligence (AI) related-law would address legal issues, such as legal capacity, intent and reasonable cause, so that the system can be held directly accountable by users and individuals whose fundamental rights may be affected.

Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) will ask the Minister of National Unity about the level of awareness and patriotism among the younger generation, particularly Generation Z.

He also wants to know whether the ministry has a clear and structured strategy to instil that spirit across various platforms, to ensure that it does not fade amid the tide of modernisation.

Also listed is a question from Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin), who wants the Prime Minister to state the government’s firm action, particularly by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), against the existence of divorce coach services, which are feared to normalise divorce, and undermine the Muslim family institution in the country.

After the oral question-and-answer session, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the tabling of the motion of thanks for the Royal Address, followed by a debate on the motion by Members of Parliament.

Yesterday, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, officially opened the First Meeting of the Fifth Term of the 15th Parliament, involving the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will last for 20 days until March 3, while the Dewan Negara session will convene on Feb 23. — Bernama