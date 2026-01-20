KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Malaysia’s trade value in 2025 reached RM3 trillion, a record level made possible by clear policies and good governance, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told Parliament this morning.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is scheduled to report a detailed breakdown of last year’s trade performance later today.

“For the first time, our trade value reached RM3 trillion,” Anwar said during PM Question Time, when he was asked how Malaysia had managed to navigate global trade volatility caused by US tariffs.

“This is why I said we need clear policy communication, discipline, and good governance so we can explore new markets,” he added.

MORE TO COME