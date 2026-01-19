MIRI, Jan 19 — The Sarawak Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued four stop work orders to a quarry operator in Baram following an accident last week that claimed the life of a 46-year-old worker.

DOSH Sarawak said in a statement that following the incident, investigating officers from its Miri office went to the scene and subsequently issued the notices to halt all related operations until appropriate safety control measures are implemented.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Act 514).

Legal action will be taken against parties found responsible should there be any breach of the Act’s provisions, the statement said.

Under the Act, employers convicted of offences can face a maximum fine of RM500,000.

On January 12 at around 9pm, a foreign worker had completed his shift operating an excavator truck loading stones when the vehicle plunged into a stream.

The victim was found trapped in the cabin and was pulled out by a co-worker.

He was taken to Long Lama Health Clinic, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival by medical personnel.

His body was subsequently taken to Marudi Hospital for a post-mortem. — The Borneo Post