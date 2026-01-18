KUCHING, Jan 18 — The Sarawak Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) claims that the police have referred the case involving Sarawak United Peoples’ Party’s (SUPP) alleged receipt of RM1 million from a former prime minister to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further investigation.

Sarawak Dapsy political education director Soo Tien Ren said this development contradicts SUPP’s assertion that there is “nothing to investigate” regarding the funding.

“Lodging a police report is a fundamental right in a democratic and law-abiding society. SUPP’s attempt to demonise and politicise a lawful report only shows their desperation to shut down scrutiny.

“A party with a clear conscience does not fear investigation. Only those with something to hide do,” he said in a statement in response to SUPP having lodged a police report against Sarawak Dapsy over questioning the legitimacy of the RM1 million SUPP received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Soo also argued that political parties should not fear investigation if their conduct is proper, demanding SUPP to explain its financial relationship with Najib as well as why the party accepted the fund from the former prime minister.

He said SUPP has failed to explain the nature of the money, its source, its purpose, and whether it was obtained and used legally.

“Instead, SUPP repeatedly hides behind vague statements such as ‘this happened in the past’. Until today, SUPP has not explained why it accepted this money from Najib,” he added.

Soo said Sarawak Dapsy will not retreat under political pressure, nor will they accept any attempt by any party to place itself above the law.

“Investigation is not persecution. Scrutiny is not guilt. Fear of investigation, however, speaks volumes.

“If SUPP is truly clean, then prove it with facts and investigation results — not with denial and deflection,” he said.

SUPP Central Working Committee member and political secretary to the Premier, Kua Jack Seng made the police report following an earlier report lodged by Sarawak Dapsy secretary George Lam on Thursday, calling on the police to immediately investigate SUPP’s alleged receipt of RM1 million from Najib. — The Borneo Post