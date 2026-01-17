GEORGE TOWN, Jan 17 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming today announced an allocation of RM3 million to build Madani recreational parks in Penang.

He said with RM500,000 for each park, a total of six Madani recreational parks will be built in Penang.

“Three will be on the island, under the Penang Island City Council and three will be in Seberang Jaya, one in Jason H’ng’s constituency, in Jawi, and two in Permatang Pauh,” he said in his speech at an ESG certificate presentation ceremony to the MBPP here today.

He said this will be part of the ministry’s one thousand gardens initiative that was introduced in 2024.

“Each year, KPKT builds 100 Madani parks and in the first year, we not only met our target but exceeded it with 109 Madani parks completed,” he said.

He said last year, the ministry broke the record again by building 107 Madani parks nationwide.

“Within 24 months, 216 Madani parks sprang up like mushrooms after the rain,” he said.

He said it is time to build Madani recreational parks in Penang especially with the ESG initiatives by the state and MBPP.

Meanwhile, Nga also said the ministry will be nominating MBPP to compete in the global stage for the Dubai International Best Practices Award for sustainable development 2026.

“Following MBPP’s nomination by KPKT to represent Malaysia and its success in winning the Shanghai Award, today, in conjunction with MBPP receiving the ESG certificate as the first local authority to receive this prestigious recognition, KPKT, with humility, will nominate MBPP to compete on the global stage for the Dubai Award in 2026,” he announced.

He also said MBPP, under the leadership of MBPP Mayor Datuk A.Rajendran, the city council was named the best local authority in Malaysia, while on an individual level, he also won the bronze medal as the third-best mayor in Malaysia.

“Hopefully next year he will become the best before he retires,” he added.

He commended MBPP for being the first local authority to be recognized with an ESG certification.

“Malaysia has 156 local authorities, and once again this proves that Penang believes in setting the right example,” he said.

Today, MBPP was presented the SIRIM 55:2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Systems and SIRIM 50:2021 Social Accountability Management Systems by the SIRIM QAS International.