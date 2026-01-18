KUCHING, Jan 18 — A 40-year-old woman has lost RM339,486 after she was allegedly defrauded by ‘Navis Wealth’, a non-existent stock investment scheme.

Kuching police chief, ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, said the victim was enticed by an investment opportunity advertised on Facebook in December last year.

“She received a link to download an investment application via the website naviscapital.co before being added to a WhatsApp investment group.

“She then made a series of payments into three different company bank accounts, involving 22 online money transfers,” he added in a statement issued today.

Alexson explained that the victim realised she had been scammed when she was unable to withdraw the investment profits. The case is now being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama