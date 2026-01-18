KOTA SAMARAHAN, Jan 18 — The Sarawak government plans to transform over 1,000 acres near Samarahan Boulevard into a large-scale public park, modelled after iconic urban green spaces such as London’s Hyde Park.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the initiative aims to place green areas at the heart of urban development in southern Sarawak, adding that the land has been earmarked for permanent public use and will be legally protected from commercial or residential development.

“We have identified green areas here totalling more than 1,000 acres.

“This area will be planted with trees and developed as a green space for recreation,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Samarahan Boulevard project by the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA) at a site opposite Masjid Al-Muttaqin here.

Abang Johari said that the area will be officially designated as a public green zone, with any change in land use requiring approval from the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“Once it is declared, it cannot be used for commercial or housing development. If it is to be developed, it must be brought to the DUN. There is protection there,” he said.

The Premier said the initiative reflects Sarawak’s development approach, which prioritises human wellbeing alongside economic growth.

“Humans need recreational spaces. If not, they become stressed, and when they are stressed, they cannot use their energy well or think clearly,” he said, adding that developed cities prioritise large public parks as part of urban planning.

Drawing comparisons with major global cities, Abang Johari said London, Paris and others have preserved expansive green spaces at the centres of their urban areas.

“If you go to London, they have Hyde Park, which is green and cannot be developed. If you go to Paris and other major cities, there are also large recreational spaces.

“That is why in our planning, we are setting aside this green area,” he said.

Tentatively named Samarahan Park, the proposed park will be integrated with the Samarahan Boulevard development and intended as a long-term asset for future generations.

Abang Johari (fourth left) in a photocall after the groundbreaking ceremony for the public park in Kota Samarahan on January 17, 2026. — The Borneo Post pic

“This boulevard is only the beginning. It is just the starting point and will become part of what we may simply call Samarahan Park.

“If they have Hyde Park, we will have Samarahan Park that we are developing for the future, and it will be an attraction for the entire area,” he said.

Abang Johari said the project complements broader plans to transform Samarahan into a well-planned urban area with high-quality infrastructure, as the town increasingly functions as an extension of Kuching.

“Our infrastructure must be first class if we want to become a developed state. But development is not only about commercial activity.

“People need fresh air and a healthy environment,” he said.

He added that preserving large green areas will support sustainable, low-carbon urban living while enhancing the quality of life for residents in southern Sarawak.

The Samarahan Boulevard project, spanning 1.44 kilometres from Masjid Al-Muttaqin to the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS), is designed to serve as a central space for recreation, public gatherings and large-scale events, similar to iconic urban squares worldwide.

The project will be implemented in phases, with Phase One allocated RM25 million for basic infrastructure and recreational facilities, and Phase Two allocated RM102 million, bringing the total cost to RM127 million. — The Borneo Post