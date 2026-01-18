KINABATANGAN, Jan 18 — Barisan Nasional (BN) tonight launched its manifesto for the Lamag state by-election, themed ‘Lamag Wajah Baharu’, outlining seven pledges for voters in the constituency.

The manifesto was unveiled at the Malam Galau programme held at Dataran Terminal here by BN candidate for the Lamag by-election, Mohd Ismail Ayob, with the coalition’s candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election, Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar, in attendance.

The first pledge involves establishing the People’s Housing Project (PPR) to provide affordable homes for the B40 and M40 groups, while the second focuses on developing tourism, handicrafts, entrepreneurship, and cultural sectors.

The third proposes setting up a Kinabatangan college or skills institute to create education and job opportunities, the fourth aims to enhance sports facilities with a complex or mini-complex in Kinabatangan, and the fifth focuses on improving basic infrastructure while ensuring a stable and safe electricity supply for all homes, schools, and businesses.

The sixth pledge calls for the development of Bandar Seri Milian as a new town to accelerate Lamag’s growth, and the seventh offers a RM1,000 incentive for youth pursuing higher education and young families in the constituency.

BN Lamag candidate Mohd Ismail ‘Miha’ Ayob greet traders during a walkabout ahead of the January 24, 2026 by-election. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Mohd Kurniawan Naim, when met by reporters, said that his manifesto for the Kinabatangan parliamentary constituency, which sets out 10 pledges, would be launched soon.

He said that the manifesto included pledges to empower technical and vocational education and training (TVET) to help prevent young people in Kinabatangan from dropping out of school, as well as initiatives to increase the number of youth development centres in rural areas.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election will see Mohd Kurniawan Naim challenged by Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent), while the Lamag state by-election is a straight fight between Mohd Ismail and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan).

The by-elections are being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on Dec 5 last year.

The Election Commission has set polling day for both by-elections Jan 24, with early voting scheduled for Jan 20. — Bernama