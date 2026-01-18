KOTA KINABALU, Jan 18 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) has called upon the state government to immediately declare flooding as the state’s No 1 menace, warning that persistent inaction has turned the issue into ‘a symbol of governance failure’.

Warisan strategic communication director Christopher Masudal said the recurring floods, particularly in Penampang, could no longer be regarded as a natural or unavoidable phenomenon, but as the result of ‘systemic neglect, poor maintenance and lack of political urgency’.

“Every time heavy rain falls, the people of Penampang brace themselves not out of paranoia, but from experience.

“Within minutes, the town is struck by floods. Homes are damaged, shops are forced to close, vehicles stall in traffic jams, parents panic and workers are stranded.

“And when the water recedes, so does accountability,” he said in a statement.

Masudal stressed that the floods would occur in Penampang just within minutes of heavy rainfall.

“This is a failure of governance, rather than an act of nature. Those in power cannot continue blaming high tides, monsoons or typhoons from the Philippines.

“Being in office means planning for climate change impacts, not appearing for photo opportunities after the damage is done,” he pointed out.

Masudal said communities in Penampang continued to suffer losses from recurring flash floods affecting major roads such as Roundabout Sigah, Jalan Minintod, Jalan Bundusan, Jalan Kolopis, Jalan Sugud, as well as the commercial and residential areas around Donggongon and Bundusan.

“These roads do not flood after hours of rain – they flood in minutes. This indicates a basic failure of the drain system.

“Even Jalan Dakata, the main access to St Joseph’s Primary School, would be inundated after just half an hour of morning rain.

“Parents with smaller cars are forced to turn back, send their children late or miss school entirely.

“This happens several times every year.”

Masudal also demanded transparency and urgency regarding the Moyog River flood mitigation project, which was intended as a long-term solution for Penampang.

“What is the actual scope of works, the total funding allocated, the amount already spent, the current status and the reasons for the delays?

“These details should be made accessible online to the public, especially Penampang-based NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and monitoring groups,” he said.

Masudal added that unchecked growth of napier grass and small trees along the riverbanks had been steadily making the river narrower.

“This does not look like an active flood mitigation project. It looks more like an abandoned one.

“Flood mitigation must be treated as emergency infrastructure, not political announcements recycled during election seasons.”

Masudal also highlighted the need to upgrade the monsoon drains in Kapayan, many of which were built in the 1980s and 1990s and thus, could no longer cope with current population density and climate conditions.

“Those drains were designed for a different era, a different climate and far less urban density.

“Climate change has rendered them obsolete.

“Sabah must aggressively pursue upgrades at the federal level through the annual Federal Budget, especially when total oil and gas revenue from Sabah received by the federal government from 2018 to 2024 amounted to RM200 billion.

“If other parties claiming to champion Sabah’s interests are reluctant to push for this, Warisan should do so because flood mitigation is a priority for us, not an afterthought.”

Masudal also raised concerns over slope stability and soil conditions along Jalan Penampang-Tambunan, warning that prolonged rainfall and saturated soil could increase landslide risks.

“It has been raining for almost a month.

“Have proper soil and slope inspections been carried out?

“Periodic inspections during the monsoon season are crucial to assess soil integrity and slope safety, and to enable immediate intervention before landslides occur.”

While his statement focused on Penampang, Masudal said the same concerns should apply to other flood-prone districts, including Bongawan, Membakut, Sipitang and Kota Marudu.

“This is why flooding must be declared the state’s No 1 menace.

“People are tired of excuses, tired of announcements without outcomes.

“They are angry because flooding keeps happening while leadership appears ineffective,” he said. — The Borneo Post