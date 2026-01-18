KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Parti Amanah Negara is preparing to contest two out of three seats that make up the Federal Territories seats in the next general election, subject to negotiations with its existing coalition partners.

Federal Territories Amanah chairman Khalid Abdul Samad said the party is targeting Putrajaya and Labuan.

Khalid also said the Titiwangsa seat, currently held by Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, could be a potential option should BN decide to part ways with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We are prepared to contest anywhere that has been decided whether it’s a two-cornered, three-cornered or four-cornered fight.

“This include other seats that are not PH-owned and if necessary, Titiwangsa if we are to contest beyond the spirit of the current unity government,” he told reporters at the Saloma restaurant here today.

The Putrajaya federal seat is currently held by Bersatu vice-president Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, while Labuan is represented by independent Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman who was formerly a Bersatu MP.

Khalid said that contesting the Titiwangsa federal seat would be a reprise of the 2022 general election — he was the Amanah candidate there but lost.

“Amanah is present and active in all the 11 constituencies in the federal territory of KL, so we are prepared nonetheless,” he said.

Asked about Amanah’s chances of securing the seats it hopes to contest, party president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said this would depend on the negotiations carried out by its team when the coalition decides on seat allocations in the future.