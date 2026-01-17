KULIM, Jan 17 — The Home Ministry (KDN) has welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s instruction to temporarily shelve procurement decisions by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) linked to corruption issues.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he will consult the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Dr Awang Alik Jeman to determine appropriate actions in line with the Prime Minister’s directive.

“The Prime Minister believes there is a need to review the procurement. We at KDN welcome this,” he told reporters after opening the Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail People’s Service Centre in Padang Serai near here last night.

He said the instruction is also seen as a reset of procurement decisions at KDN, which is among the ministries receiving substantial annual allocations for management and development purposes.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister ordered that all MAF and PDRM procurement decisions linked to corruption are temporarily shelved pending full compliance with procurement procedures.

He said the government, through the relevant ministries, will review and restructure all procurement processes to ensure transparency in the existing system. — Bernama