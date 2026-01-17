KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said it was imperative that employers ensure their foreign workers had valid papers.

He said this when asked at an event in Kulim today on the recent operation on an electronics factory on January 14.

“Advice to employers: ensure foreign workers have valid documents. We will discuss this matter in the scheduled foreign worker management meeting at the end of January (with the Ministry of Human Resources),” he said.

The minister stated that enforcement action was taken under the Registration Regulations 1990 for possession of false identification documents and use of another person’s IC, as well as the Immigration Act and Employment Act.

The joint operation involved the police as well as the Labour Department and the National Registration Department (JPN).

He confirmed earlier media reports of some of the detained foreign workers having paid RM300 for fake documents.

“The focus of the investigation is to use all existing legal provisions and the entire ecosystem—agents, employers, recruitment processes, and sources of fake documents,” said the minister.

He emphasised that document forgery is a serious issue, especially with the government currently implementing targeted subsidies.

“Our system will not allow such abuse.”

While Malaysia still needed foreign workers, the home minister said their entry must comply with laws and regulations.

“The government’s duty is to safeguard their welfare and take action against employers or agents who exploit them.

“If this ecosystem is well-organized, only then will it become a good system,” he said.